Hi
How many airliner pilots fly the full journey?
I suspect most, like me, cut out the cruise bit.
I take off, climb out to cruise.
Then I short cut to just before descent begins, and then land.

Maybe some use time X 2 or more. I go to World/Map. Move the plane to near the destination airport, and go back into the sim, request IFR from ATC and continue through to land.

Am I in the minority? What do you guys do?