Have gotten great info from this thread. Last one I asked if I need to be concerned about community folder. Don’t even know if I can find it. Answer was no. Updating now that I have power in Texas on 2/18. Dedicated powerful game cpu and haven’t really experienced long downloads. This update sent me to Microsoft Store to d/l a gig, then to the sim where I have spent 3 hrs downloading only half of the 22 gigs. Please tell me that some files are being overwritten and not dumping an extra 22gigs to hard drive. Haven’t experienced this long of download before. Thanks.