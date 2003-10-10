Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: An Amazing flight today! Homer to Kodiak in the 152

  1. Today, 09:39 PM #1
    bob5568p
    bob5568p is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Posts
    12

    Default An Amazing flight today! Homer to Kodiak in the 152

    I just have to share, this one was a doozy. Started out with the weather pretty perfect. Getting out over the ocean at about 5000', watched a huge storm develop. I'm noticing the Ocean water changes with the weather and actually shows dynamic movement. Very cool. So I'm now seeing whitecaps as this storm gets to me. Down to 2000 to run under the storm, but lose Airspeed indicator. No pitot tube heat that I can find on the 152, so I flew on by "feel".

    Then everything iced up!!!! Oh crap, down to 1000 over the ocean without speed feedback. Barely any space between stall and sink. Just clinging on as I approached Kodiak. Couldn't even see the runway til I was on it.

    Smooth landing. Took this shot on departing the aircraft.
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: kodiak3.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 349.4 KB  ID: 225435  
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:47 PM #2
    neilends's Avatar
    neilends
    neilends is offline Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Location
    Arizona
    Posts
    104

    Default

    I love adventures like that!

    I have connections to Alaska and many memories from trips there, so I've had a blast flying around up there.
    Intel Core i7 10700KF (8-Core 5.1GHz Turbo Boost), RTX 3070 8GB, 32GB Dual Channel at 3200MHz, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Monitor: Samsung C49RG9x. VR: Oculus Quest 2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:57 PM #3
    bob5568p
    bob5568p is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Posts
    12

    Default

    I knew a woman in the late 70s that homesteaded on spruce island, just off the kodiak island coast. Was gonna wave, but found myself pretty busy.

    Sent from my SM-A205U using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Dash8, Homer-Kodiak
    By Hergest in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 10-10-2003, 06:55 AM
  2. ERA Dash8, Ancorage to Homer
    By Hergest in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 10-07-2003, 06:08 AM
  3. Homer's Flight
    By doncarlos in forum DreamFleet General Discussion Forum
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 11-28-2002, 09:29 AM
  4. Amazing detail amazing plane
    By SlimDady in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 08-08-2002, 06:44 PM
  5. VFR FS2K2 in a 152...amazing!
    By Colorado in forum FS2002
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 02-15-2002, 01:59 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules