Thread: An Amazing flight today! Homer to Kodiak in the 152

I just have to share, this one was a doozy. Started out with the weather pretty perfect. Getting out over the ocean at about 5000', watched a huge storm develop. I'm noticing the Ocean water changes with the weather and actually shows dynamic movement. Very cool. So I'm now seeing whitecaps as this storm gets to me. Down to 2000 to run under the storm, but lose Airspeed indicator. No pitot tube heat that I can find on the 152, so I flew on by "feel".
Then everything iced up!!!! Oh crap, down to 1000 over the ocean without speed feedback. Barely any space between stall and sink. Just clinging on as I approached Kodiak. Couldn't even see the runway til I was on it.
Smooth landing. Took this shot on departing the aircraft.
