Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Added G1000 panel in A220

  1. Today, 06:41 PM #1
    texvindictive
    texvindictive is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Feb 2013
    Posts
    32

    Default Added G1000 panel in A220

    I added G1000 GPS panels in Riviere's A220. Imported a fltpln from lilnavmap. Ran like clockwork from end to end. This is one of the best free aircraft I ever had. This runs better then some payware aircraft.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Screenshot-(15.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 116.4 KB  ID: 225429Click image for larger version.  Name: Screenshot-(17).jpg  Views: 1  Size: 100.0 KB  ID: 225430
    Last edited by texvindictive; Today at 06:43 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. How To Open A220 Cargo Door
    By GPilot118 in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 05-01-2020, 03:06 PM
  2. Virtualcol A220
    By franzair in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 05-24-2019, 12:22 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules