Flying the Baron to First Flight Airport
I missed flying the Baron, so I decided to recreate one of the most enjoyable trips I ever did in FSX. That trip involved departing Reading, Pa and heading south making multiple stops along the east coast before ending up in Key West. For the first leg of this journey I decided to leave from Chester County Airport near Philly, and flew south to First Flight Airport in the Outer Banks, North Carolina. It was a challenging approach with lots of high trees and poor weather, but being able to see the Wright Brothers monument, something I was fortunate enough to see in person, made it all worth it. Let's get going!
Heading to the runway in the early morning hours. The weather was not great on this flight from start to finish, but that's part of the fun, right?
Climbing out into the cloudy, early morning sky
Flying at 4,000' for as long as we could so we got to see views like this
Eventually the bases got to low, so we had to head up. We wound up climbing to 10,000 to stay above the clouds
Descending into the soup
Enjoying the beautiful views of the Outer Banks... It was at this point that I considered diverting to Dare County Regional and flying an ILS approach, but where's the fun in that?
The weather lifted enough near the airport to allow for a safe landing
As I mentioned the landing was challenging so no pictures, but we got a prime parking spot right at the bottom of the hill leading to the Wright Brothers monument
Welcome to a gray and cloudy Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina
Thanks for viewing!
