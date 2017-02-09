Hi guys,

I have a 2080ti and a 10700 cpu. When I pan around in MSFS i am getting tearing of the image. I have been fiddling with both my in-game settings and also in-sim but I don't know what setting I have changed to cause this. I don't remember seeing this when I first installed MSFS.

Can somebody point me in the right direction please?

Cheers
Stinger

Sent from my SM-T813 using Tapatalk