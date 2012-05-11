Thread: Thoughts on monitor for best visuals

Thoughts on monitor for best visuals
I have a 27 inch Samsung monitor with a resolution of 1920X1080 and a refresh rate of 60Hz.
As much of the information on the PFD (Beechcraft King Air) is very small and I struggle to see it clearly (yes I know that I can zoom in) I am considering upgrading to a 32 inch monitor as everything will then be slightly larger.
After speaking with a salesperson it seems that resolution plays an important part in how sharp the image is and the monitor I am considering is 4K (2560X1440).
Does screen resolution always affect sharpness of the image or are there other things to consider?
The salesperson also stated that the refresh rate affects the smoothness of movement but apart from outside scenery is this important with FS2020?
I believe that higher resolution also affects refresh rates/fps as the video card has to work harder. Mine only has 6GB Vram - could this be a problem?
Lastly does anyone have any opinions on MSI brand monitors (I have never heard of them before)?
John
M/B - Gigabyte Z390 UD CPU - Intel Core i7-9700K 3.60 Ghz RAM - Dual 16Gb DDR4 2666
Video - NVidia RTX2060 OC 6GB Storage - 2 X 256MB SSD drives 1 X 500GB HDD
Windows 10 64bit Home Logitech Extreme 3D Pro joystick
