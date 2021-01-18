Hallo everybody ,

Is it possible to bind a additional custom made visual effect to engine.1 when you start from cold and dark

By pressing ctrl. + E ( all engine start )

I realized that all default Jet Aircraft have the same start time sequence between engine.0 start and engine.1 start
I also can see it by the default startup smoke from each engine.

How to change the starttime of engine.1


Any help i would appreciate

Leandro