Thread: AVG blocked threat after update.

John
M/B - Gigabyte Z390 UD CPU - Intel Core i7-9700K 3.60 Ghz RAM - Dual 16Gb DDR4 2666
Video - NVidia RTX2060 OC 6GB Storage - 2 X 256MB SSD drives 1 X 500GB HDD
Windows 10 64bit Home Logitech Extreme 3D Pro joystick
Hi John, I wouldn’t worry about it. Obviously we know FlightSimulator.exe is safe, but I’ve just googled it (but didn’t specify flight sim)
I found some posts on a forum, in regards to a different reputable software title, which AVG came up with the same thing.
They are saying it’s a “false positive”. They also recommend to update AVG so the error shouldn’t happen again.
“Thank you for letting us know the status. IDP generic means that the detection was detected by a Identity Protection detection component and it is a generalized file that got detected. This can either be a false positive as well which happened due to an out dated definitions and got fixed after updating AVG”
I think you are safe to add flight sim as an exception.
Regards
Steve
Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
Thanks Steve
I really didn't think that there would be a threat with a MS product but I was once 'stung' so badly (years ago) that I ended up having to reformat and reinstall everything.
John
