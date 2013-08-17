Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: AVG blocked threat after update.

  Today, 04:16 AM
    jparnold
    Default AVG blocked threat after update.

    I have just downloaded and installed the latest update (21GB).
    When it finished AVG virus protector reported the following
    Has anyone else had similar?
    What should I do, create an exception and allow 2020 to run?
    John
  Today, 04:44 AM
    g7rta
    Default

    Hi John, I wouldn’t worry about it. Obviously we know FlightSimulator.exe is safe, but I’ve just googled it (but didn’t specify flight sim)
    I found some posts on a forum, in regards to a different reputable software title, which AVG came up with the same thing.
    They are saying it’s a “false positive”. They also recommend to update AVG so the error shouldn’t happen again.

    “Thank you for letting us know the status. IDP generic means that the detection was detected by a Identity Protection detection component and it is a generalized file that got detected. This can either be a false positive as well which happened due to an out dated definitions and got fixed after updating AVG”

    I think you are safe to add flight sim as an exception.


    Regards
    Steve
  Today, 06:12 AM
    jparnold
    Default

    Thanks Steve
    I really didn't think that there would be a threat with a MS product but I was once 'stung' so badly (years ago) that I ended up having to reformat and reinstall everything.
    John
