Thread: Asobo recommended deleting the Manual Cache...

Asobo recommended deleting the Manual Cache...
...within the settings, but I don't see a delete button other then zeroing out the cache size. Is there a reason I should not just delete it in the Windows folder?
BTW, I never created any scenery areas yet because I was waitng for the sim to mature a bit first.
Don't really want to mess with deleting it because I made a 9Tb manual cache and it took about 30 HOURS!
Gigabyte GA-X99 Gaming G1, i7-5960X, Noctua NH-D14, Crucial Ballistix Elite 64Gb, Nvidia GTX Titan X, Creative ZxR, Ableconn PEXM2-130, WD Black SN750 250Gb & 2Tb NVMe/Gold 10Tb HDD, Sony BDU-X10S BD-ROM, PC Power & Cooling 1200w, Cosmos C700M, Noctua iPPC 140mm x6, Logitech M570/K800, WinX64 7 Ultimate/10 Pro
Bookmarks