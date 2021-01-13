Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Asobo recommended deleting the Manual Cache...

  Today, 12:36 AM
    dogdish
    Default Asobo recommended deleting the Manual Cache...

    ...within the settings, but I don't see a delete button other then zeroing out the cache size. Is there a reason I should not just delete it in the Windows folder?

    BTW, I never created any scenery areas yet because I was waitng for the sim to mature a bit first.

    Don't really want to mess with deleting it because I made a 9Tb manual cache and it took about 30 HOURS!
  Today, 12:47 AM
    tiger1962
    9Tb!!! 16Gb is more than enough! If you've already updated the sim and don't use the manual cache anyway, leave it as it is.

