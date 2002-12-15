Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Files to Consider for a Nice Experience

  1. Yesterday, 11:10 PM #1
    pilotposer
    pilotposer is offline Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Boston, MA
    Posts
    169

    Default Files to Consider for a Nice Experience

    Hello,
    Looking for a sweet FS9 Citation X, then try these files.
    Alejandro Rojas's Citation X
    David Durst's Citation X Panel
    Christoffer Petersen Citation Sound

    Also try John Cillis's "Soft Effects" texture files.
    Finally, TNW 2019 really does add depth to the scenery in FS9 and is worth trying.
    Enjoy
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:01 AM #2
    JSMR's Avatar
    JSMR
    JSMR is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Australia
    Posts
    1,114

    Default

    Thanks mate. Will check it out.
    I have David Durst's Lear 45 panel with the default with updated FDE. Fun little bizjet. I'll give the Citation X a whirl.

    OMG I wish someone would do a Gulfstream G550/650 etc. Holy sexy airframe Batman!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Somthing to Consider!!!!!!
    By rsmith6621 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 28
    Last Post: 12-31-2002, 01:20 AM
  2. Nice aircraft nice weather nice location( nice pilot)=good shots
    By yannickvw in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 12-15-2002, 07:13 AM
  3. America & Iraq. Points to Consider.
    By potbelly in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 16
    Last Post: 09-18-2002, 11:56 PM
  4. ARIANE - consider some aspects before you proceed on-line shopping
    By Vhailor in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 09-11-2002, 06:40 AM
  5. Toyota consider advancing to aviation.
    By georgi55 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 06-15-2002, 07:31 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules