These birds can be very addictive! They are fun to fly, but you have to fly them often to hold on to that "touch!" Rust creeps in very quickly and the landings (wheel landings) can become very trying to say the least! Okay, well, let's do this, a little lower than the high altitude Ian was taking, but, it will be enough to satisfy my needs for now!

Speed? How about a cruise 47" MP 2400 RPM, 280 KIAS! It will definitely "get the blood pumping!"

Click image for larger version.  Name: 2021-2-17_19-11-18-0.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 273.3 KB  ID: 225407

Click image for larger version.  Name: 2021-2-17_19-20-12-427.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 302.4 KB  ID: 225408

Wow! So nice! Thanks again Ian, love your P-51!

Rick