Thread: problem with fs 2020

Hi, how many planes is it showing that you own? If you’re missing some, then you want to go into the content manager & download the premium deluxe content.
As for selecting planes.. I presume you know you don’t actually choose them from the hanger? (Personally I cant see the point of the hanger)
When you’re in the world menu, it’ll show the current “selected” aircraft (in the box, top left) simply click that box and all your aircraft should appear across the screen, from left to right. Of course there are also different liveries for most/all of them too
You can also click the box “select departure airport” (& arrival airport) - this is to the right of the aircraft select box
& you should be able to choose any one of the 40,000+ airfields.
Hope this helps
