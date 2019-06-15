Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: problem with fs 2020

    mucke
    has problems with fs 2020. has done a clean installation and updated everything that needs to be updated. the first plane and airport I choose after installation is the only one I can use.
    It does not matter if I go into my hangar and choose another plane and go into the world map and choose another airport.
    When the game has finished loading, I will at least return to the plane and airport I first chose.
    Anyone have any idea?
    one more thing that is strange is that the game is only 120gb
    can add that I have premium deluxe.
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    Hi, how many planes is it showing that you own? If you’re missing some, then you want to go into the content manager & download the premium deluxe content.

    As for selecting planes.. I presume you know you don’t actually choose them from the hanger? (Personally I cant see the point of the hanger)

    When you’re in the world menu, it’ll show the current “selected” aircraft (in the box, top left) simply click that box and all your aircraft should appear across the screen, from left to right. Of course there are also different liveries for most/all of them too

    You can also click the box “select departure airport” (& arrival airport) - this is to the right of the aircraft select box

    & you should be able to choose any one of the 40,000+ airfields.

    Hope this helps

    Regards
    Steve
