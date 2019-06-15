has problems with fs 2020. has done a clean installation and updated everything that needs to be updated. the first plane and airport I choose after installation is the only one I can use.
It does not matter if I go into my hangar and choose another plane and go into the world map and choose another airport.
When the game has finished loading, I will at least return to the plane and airport I first chose.
Anyone have any idea?
one more thing that is strange is that the game is only 120gb
can add that I have premium deluxe.