Thread: TBM loosing course and rolling over

Any chance this is happening after using active pause?
I've been flying the WR CJ4 over that last couple weeks and had many successful IFR flights with no issues.
Since 2020 was just updated I decided to try the TBM. I've tried three flights and all of them had issues
where the AP would fall off the course, roll left and nose dive.
Anybody else have issues with the TBM? Like I said, I've had no problems with the sim flying WT CJ4.
I've been flying this plane exclusively and not seen that happen, on short or long flights. Anything specific happen before this event?
