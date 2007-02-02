Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: TBM loosing course and rolling over

    I've been flying the WR CJ4 over that last couple weeks and had many successful IFR flights with no issues.
    Since 2020 was just updated I decided to try the TBM. I've tried three flights and all of them had issues
    where the AP would fall off the course, roll left and nose dive.
    Anybody else have issues with the TBM? Like I said, I've had no problems with the sim flying WT CJ4.
    Quote Originally Posted by 38TM View Post
    I've been flying the WR CJ4 over that last couple weeks and had many successful IFR flights with no issues.
    Since 2020 was just updated I decided to try the TBM. I've tried three flights and all of them had issues
    where the AP would fall off the course, roll left and nose dive.
    Anybody else have issues with the TBM? Like I said, I've had no problems with the sim flying WT CJ4.
    Any chance this is happening after using active pause?

    I've been flying this plane exclusively and not seen that happen, on short or long flights. Anything specific happen before this event?
    - James

    Intel i7-10700F 2.9 gigahertz - 16GB Memory DDR4 3000 megahertz - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB - 480GB SSD + 1TB HDD - Windows 10
    It's happened going from external showcase view and back AND switch views within the cockpit.
    Are you running with or without any mods for the AP?
    Quote Originally Posted by 38TM View Post
    It's happened going from external showcase view and back AND switch views within the cockpit.
    Are you running with or without any mods for the AP?
    I'm not running any mods.
    - James

    Intel i7-10700F 2.9 gigahertz - 16GB Memory DDR4 3000 megahertz - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB - 480GB SSD + 1TB HDD - Windows 10
