Thread: Lufthansa Sunset Landing (EDDF)

Lufthansa Sunset Landing (EDDF)

    BillD22
    Sep 2009
    Georgia
    Default Lufthansa Sunset Landing (EDDF)

    Here are some shots of a Lufthansa B737-800 Max landing into the setting sun today at Frankfurt am Main Airport (EDDF) in Frankfurt Germany.

    [click on the shots for a full screen view]

    NMLW
    Mar 2005
    Albuquerque, NM, USA.
    Pretty sunset landing pics. Bill.
    Larry
