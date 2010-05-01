Thread: Flickering Lines Across Screen

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Flickering Lines Across Screen

    w3aryb0arpig
    Default Flickering Lines Across Screen

    I’m a noob to flight simulators. I recently made a purchase of FSX as I wanted to purchase the Ikarus C42 plane add-on as I can’t fly whilst in lockdown. The game loads fine but whenever I enter a flight, there are continual flickering lines on the screen. I know this will be my hardware but is there a way to lower settings or my refresh rate so that this doesn’t happen? I am not too bothered how good the building look etc - just keen to have a play flight.

    My hardware is:

    - 8GB RAM
    - Intel i5 4460T 1.90GHZ
    - Intel HD graphics 4600 with a refresh rate of 59.9

    I lowered all display settings to minimal and I used shift and Z and my FPS are around 15 but I still have some flickering lines.

    Any suggestions? Is it simply a limitation of my hardware I’ll have to live with unless I upgrade?

    Thanks
    mrzippy
    Default

    What type of filtering do you have selected in your settings. Probably seen on the FSX/Settings/ Customize/Graphics page?

    Click image for larger version.  Name: antialiasing (1).png  Views: 0  Size: 130.0 KB  ID: 225405
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
