Thread: The built-in training is...lacking.

There are dozens of YouTube videos on flight training, but the ones by Squirrel come highly recommended. Squirrel's series actually starts with setting up MSFS and your controller etc., but his flight training begins at video #4: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_yOXAKjyHs
Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
Bookmarks