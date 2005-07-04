Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Strange behavior after updating

  Today, 10:45 AM
    davidc2's Avatar
    davidc2
    davidc2 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Posts
    496

    Default Strange behavior after updating

    This started last night after my flight around London.

    I attempted to pick another airport and the mouse cursor keeps moving all around, and the spacebar keeps bringing up the load flight plan menu.

    I thought it might be my wireless keyboard and mouse, so I disabled both of them, took out the receiver, plugged in the wired keyboard and mouse and rebooted.

    Edit-joystick is also unplugged

    Same behavior.

    Thoughts?
    Last edited by davidc2; Today at 10:49 AM.
    Windows 10, 32 gigs RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660, I7 10700 running at 3.8
