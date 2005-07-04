Thread: Strange behavior after updating

Strange behavior after updating
This started last night after my flight around London.
I attempted to pick another airport and the mouse cursor keeps moving all around, and the spacebar keeps bringing up the load flight plan menu.
I thought it might be my wireless keyboard and mouse, so I disabled both of them, took out the receiver, plugged in the wired keyboard and mouse and rebooted.
Edit-joystick is also unplugged
Same behavior.
Thoughts?
Last edited by davidc2; Today at 10:49 AM.
Windows 10, 32 gigs RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660, I7 10700 running at 3.8
