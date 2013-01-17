Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Connection Lost

  1. Today, 07:26 AM #1
    roypaglia
    Connection Lost

    From UK. Tuesday did update (2 hours 20 min) all well. Now connection lost and market place greyed out. Msfs forum full of same complaint and asobo message saying they are aware.
  2. Today, 07:42 AM #2
    roypaglia
    Asobo aware lost connectivity

    Asobo aware lost connectivity
  3. Today, 08:04 AM #3
    roypaglia
    Seems like connection restored

    Seems like connection restored
