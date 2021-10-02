I've been flying in VR mode for a couple of weeks now. Today when I booted up MSFS 2020, I got the welcome screen to come up just fine. I pressed the map window and then the Ctrl+Tab key combination to take me into VR. When I attempt to put on my VR mask the cursor disappears, the screen goes black, and then I'm connected to my Microsoft mixed reality portal.

The cursor disappears even before I get the headset fully on. It only takes the very top of my head being inserted into the headset, and I can watch the cursor disappear. If I continue to place the mask fully on, I soon find I'm in Microsoft mixed reality portal.

This has happened many times before, but I've always been able to spend the next half hour or so playing with it to finally get myself able to fly in VR. But not today. Any suggestions?