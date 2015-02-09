Thread: Possible to put scenery on a seperate drive and shortcut to Community folder?

**

DO NOT USE ADDONS LINKER ON THE ORBX FOLDER - ORBX DOES THIS ON IT'S OWN **

Addons Linker is the rig...No real need to move files...I use a dedicated SSD (M: MSFS - 256 GB) for the main MSFS program. This houses all the sim files - 'Community' , 'Official', etc.Second dedicated SSD (500 GB) to install all addons into. My folders (so far) are;- Aircraft- Discovery Flights- Liveries- ORBX Library- SIMADDONS Library- UtilitiesNow just add these folders into Addons Linker/Tools/General/Add... Addons Linker literally looks after the rest...So;1. Setup folders at your preferred storage spot...this is where you install your addons...2. Install your addon. Installers are pointed to this spot...your storage spot.3. Run Addons Linker after each install - click the newly added item - it's in...You never have to move or uninstall an addon - just disable it in Addons linker...very straight forward.The 'ORBX Library' folder is in this location...