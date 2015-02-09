Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Possible to put scenery on a seperate drive and shortcut to Community folder?

  Today, 07:16 PM #1
    HornetAircraft
    Apr 2016
    OH
    Possible to put scenery on a seperate drive and shortcut to Community folder?

    hello all! I am wondering, I have a 256gb SSD on which FS2020 is installed, however there is only 93gb left or so. is it possible to put Scenery on a separate hard drive and paste a shortcut to said scenery in the Community folder? otherwise I have 2TB of useless HDD. thanks!
  Today, 07:45 PM #2
    lawlegge
    Apr 2010
    You may get some lags from the HDD. Or not.

    I just posted this a while ago...

    Addons Linker is the rig...

    No real need to move files...I use a dedicated SSD (M: MSFS - 256 GB) for the main MSFS program. This houses all the sim files - 'Community' , 'Official', etc.

    Second dedicated SSD (500 GB) to install all addons into. My folders (so far) are;
    - Aircraft
    - Discovery Flights
    - Liveries
    - ORBX Library **
    - SIMADDONS Library
    - Utilities

    Now just add these folders into Addons Linker/Tools/General/Add... Addons Linker literally looks after the rest...

    So;
    1. Setup folders at your preferred storage spot...this is where you install your addons...
    2. Install your addon. Installers are pointed to this spot...your storage spot.
    3. Run Addons Linker after each install - click the newly added item - it's in...

    You never have to move or uninstall an addon - just disable it in Addons linker...very straight forward.

    ** The 'ORBX Library' folder is in this location...** BUT**
    DO NOT USE ADDONS LINKER ON THE ORBX FOLDER - ORBX DOES THIS ON IT'S OWN **
