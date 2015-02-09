Thread: Possible to put scenery on a seperate drive and shortcut to Community folder?

Addons Linker is the rig...
No real need to move files...I use a dedicated SSD (M: MSFS - 256 GB) for the main MSFS program. This houses all the sim files - 'Community' , 'Official', etc.
Second dedicated SSD (500 GB) to install all addons into. My folders (so far) are;
- Aircraft
- Discovery Flights
- Liveries
- ORBX Library **
- SIMADDONS Library
- Utilities
Now just add these folders into Addons Linker/Tools/General/Add... Addons Linker literally looks after the rest...
So;
1. Setup folders at your preferred storage spot...this is where you install your addons...
2. Install your addon. Installers are pointed to this spot...your storage spot.
3. Run Addons Linker after each install - click the newly added item - it's in...
You never have to move or uninstall an addon - just disable it in Addons linker...very straight forward.
**
The 'ORBX Library' folder is in this location...** BUT**
DO NOT USE ADDONS LINKER ON THE ORBX FOLDER - ORBX DOES THIS ON IT'S OWN **
