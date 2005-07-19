Thread: Most/best common bindings?

I hate to sound like a broken record here, but since you asked, I have to say that the single best effort along that line is to get an xbox controller and use it to control the drone (which is a major but unheralded feature of MSFS) and to provide better control of cockpit and external views.
And when all that is accomplished, there are still four buttons available that can be used for things like controlling the flaps and elevator trim or the heading and altitude bugs for the autopilot; you could even use the X and B buttons for wheel brakes or rudder control if you don't have pedals.
I have posted the exact assignments I use for the xbox in other threads here.
These controllers are dirt cheap, I can't see using MSFS without one.
https://www.amazon.com/Controller-Ga...NsaWNrPXRydWU=
i7-10700K, ASUS Prime Z490-P motherboard, 32 gig, GTX 1080 Ti, 1TB M2 drive, Thrustmaster T16000M, Logitech Rudder Pedals , xbox controller.
