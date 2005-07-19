Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Most/best common bindings?

    CLE_GrummanTiger
    Most/best common bindings?

    Now that I've figured out the whole herky-jerky axis bindings (a really simple and easy mistake to make), I'm now ready to assign the bindings. Some are pretty obvious, like the parking brake, but others I'm trying to decide which buttons to assign. I'm using a Force Feedback 2 joystick (and, yes, I already bought XPForce!).

    I guess what I want to know is what are the most common controls you all use in flying that would be real handy to have on a joystick? I'm thinking flaps, trims, increase brake and maybe fuel mixture? I'm almost a complete newbie to flying (only have what little I learned from my pop flying his Grumman Tiger back in the day and reading here and there).

    What are the controls you MUST have on a joystick that you don't want to find hunting for on a keyboard?

    Thanks and happy flying.
    sfojimbo
    I hate to sound like a broken record here, but since you asked, I have to say that the single best effort along that line is to get an xbox controller and use it to control the drone (which is a major but unheralded feature of MSFS) and to provide better control of cockpit and external views.

    And when all that is accomplished, there are still four buttons available that can be used for things like controlling the flaps and elevator trim or the heading and altitude bugs for the autopilot; you could even use the X and B buttons for wheel brakes or rudder control if you don't have pedals.

    I have posted the exact assignments I use for the xbox in other threads here.

    These controllers are dirt cheap, I can't see using MSFS without one.

    https://www.amazon.com/Controller-Ga...NsaWNrPXRydWU=
    i7-10700K, ASUS Prime Z490-P motherboard, 32 gig, GTX 1080 Ti, 1TB M2 drive, Thrustmaster T16000M, Logitech Rudder Pedals , xbox controller.
