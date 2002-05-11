Thread: World Update 3 (UK) now available

or so I’ve read. I’m about to go to work & wont have the time to install it until Thursday
Anyway.. the 23gb download is available
Regards
Steve
or so I’ve read. I’m about to go to work & wont have the time to install it until Thursday
Anyway.. the 23gb download is available
Regards
Steve
Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
Mandatory update is required (US).
Last edited by daspinall; Today at 12:28 PM.
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.79 GHz
ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Motherboard
4x8GB = 32GB DDR4 Vengeance LXP 2400MHz
XFX RX 5600 XT Thicc III ULTRA-14GBPS 6GB Boost UP to 1750MHz GDDR6 3xDP
Yep, downloading as we speak. Hopefully they will have fixed the addon airport ctd's although it is not specifically mentioned in the release notes. Looks like there has been some work on the cliff-climbing water though.
Bring it on!
Sent from my SM-T813 using Tapatalk
Bookmarks