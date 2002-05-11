Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: World Update 3 (UK) now available

  1. Today, 11:41 AM #1
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    968

    Default World Update 3 (UK) now available

    or so I’ve read. I’m about to go to work & wont have the time to install it until Thursday

    Anyway.. the 23gb download is available


    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:08 PM #2
    dashort3's Avatar
    dashort3
    dashort3 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2010
    Posts
    17

    Default

    Mandatory update is required (US).
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:13 PM #3
    daspinall's Avatar
    daspinall
    daspinall is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jan 1999
    Location
    United Kingdom
    Posts
    775
    Blog Entries
    9

    Default

    Just started the download! and it's only 23.38GiB, I was expecting more...... I've been waiting for this like an appointment at the dentist with a bad tooth..... Yeah bring it on MSFS!!!!!

    Please read the Cache notes ....

    Click image for larger version.  Name: MSFS-notes.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 143.2 KB  ID: 225394
    Last edited by daspinall; Today at 12:28 PM.
    AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.79 GHz
    ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Motherboard
    4x8GB = 32GB DDR4 Vengeance LXP 2400MHz
    XFX RX 5600 XT Thicc III ULTRA-14GBPS 6GB Boost UP to 1750MHz GDDR6 3xDP
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 12:38 PM #4
    stinger2k2's Avatar
    stinger2k2
    stinger2k2 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    South Coast Uk
    Posts
    1,261

    Default

    Yep, downloading as we speak. Hopefully they will have fixed the addon airport ctd's although it is not specifically mentioned in the release notes. Looks like there has been some work on the cliff-climbing water though.

    Bring it on!

    Sent from my SM-T813 using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. World Update 3: UK
    By tiger1962 in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 23
    Last Post: 11-30-2020, 05:27 AM
  2. UK VFR scenery and British Airports - UK readers only
    By pjwadsworth in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 10-31-2003, 03:03 PM
  3. UK VFR scenery and British Airports - UK readers only
    By pjwadsworth in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 10-29-2003, 10:57 AM
  4. Fs Sky World Se Update 2.2.0.46 Available Now
    By Chris_ in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 11-05-2002, 04:00 PM
  5. Fs Sky World Se Update 2.021 Available Now
    By Chris_ in forum FS2002
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 10-29-2002, 09:26 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules