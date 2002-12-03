Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Reduce FS to see Desktop

  1. Today, 09:46 AM #1
    who4ever
    who4ever is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2016
    Posts
    41

    Default Reduce FS to see Desktop

    That pretty much describes it. How to I get to my desktop without exiting the sim?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:54 AM #2
    amberdog1's Avatar
    amberdog1
    amberdog1 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2015
    Location
    KORF
    Posts
    383

    Default

    hit the windows key
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:57 AM #3
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,687

    Default

    Press Alt+Enter to toggle into Windowed Mode then click the Minus symbol in the top right corner.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. FAA to reduce minimum vertical seperation
    By SirBruce in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 10-22-2003, 08:13 PM
  2. This will reduce most of us to tears
    By TheCrazedLog in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 16
    Last Post: 06-22-2003, 07:58 AM
  3. (Off topic) Why is Nvidia Desktop Exporer on my desktop?
    By Waltm in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 03-12-2002, 02:51 PM
  4. Reduce weight
    By milanolau in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 01-21-2002, 05:31 PM
  5. How can one reduce the brightness of the Landing Lights?
    By FlytheSpitfire in forum FS2002
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-05-2002, 07:45 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules