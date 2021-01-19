Thread: How to set or change start time for Jet engines ?

Results 1 to 1 of 1

How to set or change start time for Jet engines ?

    Leandro37
    Feb 2020
    How to set or change start time for Jet engines ?

    Hallo everybody

    does somebody know where i can get the information after how many seconds engine.0 and engine.1 starts.
    If I understood it right we can see the startup visually by the startup smoke effect from each engine.

    For example :
    The Milviz F15 Eagle brings the start up smoke effect of engine_type = 1 = Jet
    engine.0 after 32 seconds and
    engine.1 after 57 seconds .
    Are there maybe some specific entry's wich i can change in the sound.cfg or in the Aircraft.cfg

    Any help i would appreciate
    Leandro
