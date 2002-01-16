Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Can't Find A Folder

  1. Today, 05:19 AM #1
    CTarana45
    CTarana45 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Posts
    224

    Default Can't Find A Folder

    I've have an aircraft I want to delete, but I can't find the folder!

    Christopher Tarana
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: Fs2004 Helo Copter.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 274.3 KB  ID: 225391  
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Can't find Community folder (Steam install)
    By mechasus in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 12-28-2020, 03:31 AM
  2. can not find scenery in addon folder to delete it
    By alitalia2010 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 08-21-2014, 08:45 PM
  3. Can't find Gaugees folder,but it's there
    By execeng in forum FS2004
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 09-29-2007, 12:00 AM
  4. Texture folder inside effects folder?
    By rpowers46 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 12-20-2003, 08:51 PM
  5. FS2002 addon scenery folder : Obligation to put all addon scenery in this folder, Is this true ?
    By VANHEES in forum FS2002
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 01-16-2002, 06:21 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules