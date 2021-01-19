I recently purchases the Fairchild C-119, available here: https://store.flightsim.com/product/...flying-boxcar/

After printing and binding the .pdf manual to use for reference, I went through the cold start procedures carefully, but with no luck. I've noticed some discrepancies between the manual's pictures and identification of switched and what I see in the VC, but I doubt that is my problem. Probably 'pilot error' in my case.

If you use this aircraft, can you start the engines from cold?