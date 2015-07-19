Why does MSFS keep trying to force me to fly at night?
The sim has been setting me up for night flights even after I set the time of day for daytime. This happens almost exclusively when I try to activate live weather--and even after I have set the time on the first screen to a daylight hour, and the time on the screen where you make the weather selection to a daylight hour. I wanted to fly in local live weather this afternoon and no matter how I set the time, the sim kept starting my flight in the dark. I finally gave up and selected clear weather and was able to fly with the sun out. Am I missing something? What? And is there some way to make the sim recognize local time where I live?
HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
Bookmarks