Thread: FS9 no sound with Win10 update

    dducore
    Default FS9 no sound with Win10 update

    My Win10 did an update 2 days ago, and now I can't get sound in FS9. FSX works fine. I've run troubleshooters and I'm now getting an "incompatible" error. But up until the most recent update, FS9 worked fine on my Win10 machine. And FS9 works fine otherwise - just no sound.

    Is there a setting I need to fix?

    Thanks for any help I can get.
