Hi,
While flying the A2A 172 I noticed my mixture knob was not fully in using the CH Flight Sim Yoke. No problem with the mouse, just the throttle on the yoke.
I went into control calibration and the Rx axis shows full defletion (o-255). When I return to the sim the knob is fully in, but when I pull it out and try to push it all the way in it stays about 1/4 from fully in. I then use the mouse wheel to push it all the way in. Any ideas?
Thanks.