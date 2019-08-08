Dear all very good everybody ! I am new to the virtual flight and it Is really great.
I have bought the 787 QW and I find it not up to be called a good product , but it could be me that I did something wrong or I am not able to set it properly . So in this case I take everything back about the product . So pleased HELP ME 😂
On the other hand I have 3000 hours on 787 so I know what I am talking about .
Let’s start with the biggest problem of this product . VNAV...
I set up a departure from London any SID with crossing point .. first it’s at 4000 ft second at 5000 and next one 6000. Aircraft is all set up, Lnav and vnav arm ..
On mcp I set the final 6000. After take off ( 200ft autopilot on ) Lnav and vnav engaged as they are supposed too but... aircraft started to reduce speed and after 30 second it started a descend .. not to mention that FMA does not make any sense .. it stays in vnav speed when it should go on vnav path with the first altitude And then vnav speed to reach the second 5000ft and the same for the 6000ft.. 😳😳😳😳
Eventually the aircraft started a descend and in the end it crashed .😏
Again about VNAV .. I set the final altitude at FL350 in the cruise page .. I stopped my climb at fl 140.. fma went to VNAV PATH...😂😂😂. It should be VNAV ALT ..
Again.. on cruise level I want to start to descend I am now in VNAV PATH and I want to descend to FL280 30 NM before the top of descend .. I read the QUALITY WINGS MANUAL and it says I should use v/s or Flch .. I mean...For real ?
So NO Altitude intervention on mcp? No descend now on the CDU at descend page ..?
I hope it’s only a problem with my 787 otherwise it’s a joke ...
777 from PMDG OR 76 from PIC make it all perfect .
Please let me know your feed back guys
Thank you very much
