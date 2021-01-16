Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Ships and Boats -- Second Try . . .

    Question Ships and Boats -- Second Try . . .

    I have no ships and boats, other than a few ferries in harbors. I asked before, and I see that others have asked this Q; one VIP member replied to another thread with a cryptic note: "Corrected." If so, they didn't correct it for me. Turning ship traffic set5ting to max has no effect.

    I believe I have a high-speed connection (Verizon FiOS).

    Thanks all,

    Mac6737
    I had the same question.
    There are, at least in my game, no ship in rivers or lakes and in most harbours.
    If you go to the Golden gate bridge (f.i.) you can see some.
    Although this is no shipping sim, I realy mis them.
    I would trade Asobo half the road vehicles for some ships and wakes. Look at any aerial of a harbour and you see why.
    x
