On my way to buy new MSFS for XBOX X instead for the moment
and having a new laptop that can not run FSX nor MSFS.
I'm planning to give a last breath of life performance to my very dinosaur PC

Here are the specs:

ASUS P5QPL VM-INTEL E8400-3GHZ-DDR2RAM4GO-GT220GEFORCE

i wanna buy the latest that can fit the body and run FSX acceleration

Processor, DDR2, graphs card, power supply

if someone can lead me to the best items i can get or lead me to any sites that can help me do the shopping

it would be very appreciated.

Thank you !