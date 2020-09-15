Thread: FSXGET and MSFS

FSXGET and MSFS
I read about this small program which would allow one to use Google Earth while flying.
However, I am running into a roadblock. I have gone to the Github site, attempted to download the program and cannot. I am also having problems finding out if I have to use a downloaded copy of Google Earth or the web version. I know I have to use SimConnect as well.
Any help is appreciated. I used Google Earth to explore Japan, found Mt. Fuji, attempted to fly there but could not get high enough. Ending up crashing, but, was able to use the drone and fly all around that beautiful mountain. Looking forward to doing some more flying around the country of Japan and looking at the POI's on Google Earth
Windows 10, 32 gigs RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660, I7 10700 running at 3.8
