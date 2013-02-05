Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: How Can You Tell If Your Spoilers are Armed?

    Is there a way to tell whether or not your spoilers are armed? I don't see anything on the panel indicating that one way or the other. Default Boeing 737.
    Mike - This is the default FSX 737-800 panel. I have circled the annunciator gauge, circled in yellow, that illuminates when you have the spoilers armed!

    Some of the larger Boeings and Airbus Aircraft do not have this gauge. I have added it to most of the aircraft I have that did not have this!

    Rick
