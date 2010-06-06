Thread: STAR Question

How do you guide your plane to the Transition Point (the beginning) of a STAR? How do you know you are there? Sounds like a stupid question and it may well be, but I don't know the answer.
That depends on the specific STAR you are using. It could use a pair of VORs, a VOR and DME, a GPS waypoint, etc. to define that entry point. It should be depicted on the chart for the STAR.
https://aeronav.faa.gov/d-tpp/2101/09077POWDR.PDF will give you page one of the POWDR ONE arrival at Denver International Airport (KDEN). It depicts the STAR, and shows that you can enter from a long ways west of Denver.
https://aeronav.faa.gov/d-tpp/2101/09077POWDR_C.PDF will give you page 2, which is a narrative version, and shows the BLUE MESA Transition, the GRAND JUNCTION Transition, and the RED TABLE Transition.
So for the BLUE MESA Transition you'd start by going to the HBU VOR (Blue Mesa) and following the 038º radial (that is set the VOR OBS to 038º) then once northeast of the VOR itself center the needle with the flag on FROM and continue on that 038º course. I've quoted the text for the BLUE MESA Transition below.
Following on page 1 you can see the GRIPP intersection a little ways northeast of HBU then the BASEE intersection after which you tune to the DVV VOR and set the OBS to 225º and center the needle with a TO indication on the flag. From there you go to the POWDR intersection (50 DME from DVV), then you follow the "Thence...." part.BLUE MESA TRANSITION (HBU.POWDR1): : From over HBU VOR/DME on HBU
R-038 to GRIPP then on HBU R-038 and DVV R-225 to BASEE then on DVV R-225
to POWDR. Thence. . .
. . . .from over POWDR on the DVV VORTAC R-225 to HLLIE, then on DVV VORTAC
R-225 to SLOPE, then on DVV VORTAC R-225 to DVV. Expect RADAR vectors to the
final approach course at or before DVV VORTAC.
The chart also shows required altitudes, such as 16,500 feet for the segment between BASEE and SKEED.
Of course different STARS and different airports will have their own requirements on which navaids to use and how to get there.
Hope this helps.
