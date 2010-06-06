Thread: STAR Question

BLUE MESA TRANSITION (HBU.POWDR1): : From over HBU VOR/DME on HBUR-038 to GRIPP then on HBU R-038 and DVV R-225 to BASEE then on DVV R-225to POWDR. Thence. . .. . . .from over POWDR on the DVV VORTAC R-225 to HLLIE, then on DVV VORTACR-225 to SLOPE, then on DVV VORTAC R-225 to DVV. Expect RADAR vectors to thefinal approach course at or before DVV VORTAC.