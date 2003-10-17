Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: installing ms 20

  1. Today, 03:06 PM #1
    wrk218
    wrk218 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Floida
    Posts
    64

    Default installing ms 20

    I purchased the disk set from MS by way a Walmart. I loaded it and entered the 25 dig. number. Now comes the problen, trying to start a flight. The computer I use is a new build with a Asus Sage Mobo ,19 cpu and plenty of memory. The game is loaded on a 2000 gig hard drive attached to the Mobo, and I have all perfifs. wireless. When I went looking for the files there were none. So I had purchased MS20 from steam and I activated it. But trying to start up is not been easy. Any suggs.

    Otto
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:12 PM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,680

    Default

    Hi Otto, which version are you trying to launch - the Disk version or the Steam version? If you have both installed at the same time you're going to have problems!
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Do I really need 20/20?
    By tabzad in forum FS2004
    Replies: 35
    Last Post: 10-17-2003, 03:35 AM
  2. Gonna' be a noisy summer: Anchorage runway closing (20 pics/20 planes!)
    By SirMildredPierce in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 05-25-2003, 07:25 AM
  3. -=(*)=- Douglas A-20 Havoc (20 Pictures) Mini Reviews Are Back!! -=(*)=-
    By elcamino in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 08-26-2002, 03:53 AM
  4. 20/20 Program
    By STLCardsMan in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 06-11-2002, 04:52 PM
  5. 20 Count 'Em...20 Helipads.....
    By tailboom in forum FS2002
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 04-22-2002, 04:40 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules