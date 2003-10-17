Thread: installing ms 20

I purchased the disk set from MS by way a Walmart. I loaded it and entered the 25 dig. number. Now comes the problen, trying to start a flight. The computer I use is a new build with a Asus Sage Mobo ,19 cpu and plenty of memory. The game is loaded on a 2000 gig hard drive attached to the Mobo, and I have all perfifs. wireless. When I went looking for the files there were none. So I had purchased MS20 from steam and I activated it. But trying to start up is not been easy. Any suggs.
Otto
