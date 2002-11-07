Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Drzewiecki Design Tokyo Narita causing CTD

  1. Today, 01:29 PM #1
    HornetAircraft's Avatar
    HornetAircraft
    HornetAircraft is online now Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    OH
    Posts
    246

    Default Drzewiecki Design Tokyo Narita causing CTD

    hello all. I am having issues with DD Narita running. it seems that with High settings all around the sim will crash when loading. I managed to get it to the point it can load but after 10 minutes or so it crashes again. I have the same scenery on my laptop with worse specs and it runs without issue. what could be causing this? thank you.

    specs:
    GPU: GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8gb vram
    CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 6-Core Processor @4.2ghz
    Memory: 16 GB RAM (15.95 GB RAM usable)
    Current resolution: 1920 x 1080, 75Hz
    Operating system: windows 10 64bit
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:39 PM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    962

    Default

    Hi, could it be to do with the recent “Bing Maps” problem..?

    https://forums.flightsimulator.com/t...scenery/364649

    Try disabling Bing Maps & see if it crashes again, or find the scenery & rename (or move) it’s CGL file.
    Hopefully the next update will sort it but Asobo aren’t commenting on it yet.


    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:48 PM #3
    HornetAircraft's Avatar
    HornetAircraft
    HornetAircraft is online now Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    OH
    Posts
    246

    Default

    i'll give it a try and report back. I think has to do with my VRAM. i'm at 7.5 of 8gb used with the A320, but that wouldn't explain why it crashed in the C150 when I had a lot more open.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 02:28 PM #4
    HornetAircraft's Avatar
    HornetAircraft
    HornetAircraft is online now Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    OH
    Posts
    246

    Default

    well you were right! removed the CGL file and loaded up perfectly. what exactly does that file do?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 02:38 PM #5
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    962

    Default

    Glad it worked .
    To be honest I’m not entirely sure what the file does, but I had the same problem with my Orbx EGNM scenery the other day & this was one of the suggestions on the other forum.
    Don’t delete the file though as you may need it again once Asobo sort out this Bing Maps bug. Of course you could always reinstall the scenery once it’s sorted if needs be. Glad it’s working now anyway.


    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 02:41 PM #6
    HornetAircraft's Avatar
    HornetAircraft
    HornetAircraft is online now Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    OH
    Posts
    246

    Default

    ok. thanks for the help! trying to review it and hard to do with a CTD every 5 minutes!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. I need a good KJFK and a good Tokyo Narita RJAA scenery!!
    By creber in forum FS2002
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 07-11-2002, 07:48 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules