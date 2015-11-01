Thread: Tower view sound problem..

Tower view sound problem..
I am having a strange "sound" problem when I use Tower view in my Win10, FSX/Acceleration. Let me try to explain this...
When I switch to tower view I get a strange "whooshing" sound. It almost sounds like wind, even though I have wind setting turned off. I only get this sound in tower view.
Here are the details on what I have tried to fix this...
The "whooshing" sound happens with ALL default and add-on planes/helicopters when viewed from the tower.
The "whooshing" sound happens at ALL default and add-on airports when viewed from the tower.
I have tried changing most of the games UI menu settings. No change.
I have had the game create a new FSX.CFG file. No change.
I have changed all sound settings in the games SOUND menu. No change.
I tried changing the DEFAULT sound device in the games SOUND menu. No change.
I tried deleting FSUIPC4. No change.
I reinstalled FSUIPC4. No change.
I tried changing the default flight. No change.
I tried changing the weather to clear and NO winds. No change.
I tried to change some of the ATC options. No change.
My audio device is a on-board Realtek device used through my two speakers.
I updated the audio/sound drivers. No change.
I have the setting " Windows detects communication activity" to "Do nothing". No change.
At this point, I am at a loss on where to go. I have changed setting on both the game and the sound device. Nothing works.
I am at a complete loss. This baffles me..
So, where do I go from here?
Scott.
Windows 10 Home 64bit. FSX Deluxe with Acceleration. Motherboard: ASUS Prime H310M-E R2.0 LGA1151 (Intel 8th Gen) DDR4 HDMI VGA H310 Micro ATX. Processor: Intel® Core™ i3-8350K. Video: EVGA GeForce GT 1030 DDR4, 02G-P4-6232-KR, 2GB SDDR4. Memory: Kingston (2X 8Gb) 16GB DDR4 2400Mhz.
