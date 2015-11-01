Thread: Tower view sound problem..

Results 1 to 5 of 5

Tower view sound problem..

    Tower view sound problem..

    I am having a strange "sound" problem when I use Tower view in my Win10, FSX/Acceleration. Let me try to explain this...

    When I switch to tower view I get a strange "whooshing" sound. It almost sounds like wind, even though I have wind setting turned off. I only get this sound in tower view.

    Here are the details on what I have tried to fix this...

    The "whooshing" sound happens with ALL default and add-on planes/helicopters when viewed from the tower.

    The "whooshing" sound happens at ALL default and add-on airports when viewed from the tower.

    I have tried changing most of the games UI menu settings. No change.

    I have had the game create a new FSX.CFG file. No change.

    I have changed all sound settings in the games SOUND menu. No change.

    I tried changing the DEFAULT sound device in the games SOUND menu. No change.

    I tried deleting FSUIPC4. No change.

    I reinstalled FSUIPC4. No change.

    I tried changing the default flight. No change.

    I tried changing the weather to clear and NO winds. No change.

    I tried to change some of the ATC options. No change.

    My audio device is a on-board Realtek device used through my two speakers.

    I updated the audio/sound drivers. No change.

    I have the setting " Windows detects communication activity" to "Do nothing". No change.


    At this point, I am at a loss on where to go. I have changed setting on both the game and the sound device. Nothing works.

    I am at a complete loss. This baffles me..

    So, where do I go from here?

    Scott.
    Windows 10 Home 64bit. FSX Deluxe with Acceleration. Motherboard: ASUS Prime H310M-E R2.0 LGA1151 (Intel 8th Gen) DDR4 HDMI VGA H310 Micro ATX. Processor: Intel® Core™ i3-8350K. Video: EVGA GeForce GT 1030 DDR4, 02G-P4-6232-KR, 2GB SDDR4. Memory: Kingston (2X 8Gb) 16GB DDR4 2400Mhz.
    Is this a constant whooshing sound or does it happen once then normal sounds again?
    What do you hear if you fly the airplane near the tower on a flyby?

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
    Quote Originally Posted by lnuss View Post
    What do you hear if you fly the airplane near the tower on a flyby?
    Could you speak up, Larry?? Couldn't hear you because of the whooshing sound!
    Quote Originally Posted by vomacka View Post
    I am having a strange "sound" problem when I use Tower view in my Win10, FSX/Acceleration. Let me try to explain this...

    When I switch to tower view I get a strange "whooshing" sound. It almost sounds like wind, even though I have wind setting turned off. I only get this sound in tower view.

    Here are the details on what I have tried to fix this...
    [snip]
    So, where do I go from here?

    Scott.
    In your FSX.cfg file, check the entry under [Sound] for SOUND_LOD=

    If it reads SOUND_LOD=0 try changing it to SOUND_LOD=1 and see if that solves your problem. If not, change it back.

    John
    http://www.adventure-unlimited.org
