Thread: G1000 detected other traffic during bush trip

    KiloWatt
    Default G1000 detected other traffic during bush trip

    Hi all,

    Quick question, has anyone noticed other players/aircraft on the bush trips? My understanding is that you’re alone in the world on the bush trips; no AI or human air traffic.

    However, on the European trip, I saw another plane symbol on the right hand screen of the G1000 of the 172. I couldn’t eyeball it though. Has anyone else come across this? Maybe it was a ghost or glitch or something...
    Yes, i have seen many other players while on a bush trip.

