Hi,

I have just downloaded my first two scenery packs outside of the marketplace (slightim.to) I have extracted both zips and copied the folders to the community folder, but unfortunately that doesn't seem to work.

I have checked in Dev Mode, Watched Bases that I have used the correct community folder (I installed to a different location, and I have)

I have been copying the folder in, start sim, fly, exit sim, delete contents of community folder, start sim, fly trying to see any different and I cannot find any different with our without the folders in the community folder.

Is there a way to check if the flight sim "sees" the content or turning in on or off etc.?

What am I doing wrong?

Many Thanks

Jonathan