Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Save my settings

  1. Today, 07:03 AM #1
    Yurikane
    Yurikane is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2020
    Posts
    17

    Default Save my settings

    Hi there!

    Is there a way to save your settings in fs2020 because always
    when i start up the sim my trim settings for example is always at 13% and
    the drone speed is set to very slow.

    Maybe some kind of cfg-file you have to change to do that or?

    Best regards.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:42 AM #2
    chicagorandy's Avatar
    chicagorandy
    chicagorandy is online now Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2020
    Location
    Chicago, IL
    Posts
    259

    Default

    Be sure that you click the tab at the bottom of that screen to save changes whenever you make them.
    "Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln
    HP Pavilion Desktop 590-p0056, [email protected], 16gb RAM, 1TB M.2 SSD, Nvidia GTX1650 4GB, 200 MBPS Xfinity internet, 31.5" curved monitor, Logitech yoke and throttle quadrant, TFRP rudder pedals, Grass Monkey Odyssey IR headset
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. The Sim Doesn't Save My Settings
    By learpilot in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 09-28-2020, 11:53 AM
  2. Can I save my joystick settings and button assignments in FSX Steam?
    By nrios in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 04-22-2019, 12:17 AM
  3. FSX will not let me save an edited CFG file and save it.
    By danrshepherd in forum FSX
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 04-08-2019, 12:15 PM
  4. save vs. save as
    By nikdan00 in forum FSX
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 03-03-2014, 03:34 PM
  5. How can I save my keyboard/joystick settings?
    By semidim in forum FSX
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 06-16-2008, 11:19 AM

Tags for this Thread

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules