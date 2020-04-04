Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: VR GFX for MSFS2020

  1. Today, 06:43 AM #1
    munnst
    munnst is offline Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Posts
    755

    Default VR GFX for MSFS2020

    Hi,

    Haven't flown flight sim for a few years now. Been waiting on MSFS2020. With the new UK scenery deciding on my upgrade options before purchase.

    I have a Rift CV1. Are their any negatives to upgrading to the Rift S? I'm looking for better graphics and performance with MSFS2020?

    I would also like to upgrade my 1070ti GFX. Is this necessary? What would be a sensible upgrade, best bang for buck. Not looking to go silly money. Have a budget 5-600 pounds?

    Thanks,

    Ted.

    p.s. is there still a markey for FSX addons? Looking to sell my (near complete) VFRX scenery for UK.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:01 AM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    953

    Default

    Hi Ted,
    I sold my Rift CV1 last year & bought the Reverb G2, so I can’t really comment on the Rift-S.
    Going by reviews on YouTube the G2 is the best you can buy (for the money) but it is expensive. It is good though!
    As far as graphics cards go. You may have to wait a while. They are in short supply at the moment & the prices are ridiculous. I’m guessing your current one is actually a GTX 1070 Ti ?
    Also what are the other specs of your machine... CPU..RAM..etc?

    What you could do in the mean time, is sign up for the Xbox game pass for one month. It is just £1 for the first month so you can see how well MSFS will run on your current system (remembering to cancel the game pass before the month is up)
    You’ll only get the basic edition but it’s a good way to check it out.

    As for the FSX market.. I doubt you will get much. I too have a few VFR discs for the uk & have thought about doing the same, but I don’t think it’ll be worth it. The default scenery in the new sim is so much better than the scenery we used to pay £100s for.


    Regards
    Steve
    Last edited by g7rta; Today at 07:21 AM.
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:34 AM #3
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    953

    Default

    Another thought.. I don’t know what you’re feelings are towards Facebook but from 2023 the Rift CV1 and Rift-S will require a Facebook account for full functionality. Of course this is a change of their previous policy of only requiring an Oculus account.
    I understand the headsets will still work but not all applications/updates will be available.

    As well as my G2, I also own a Quest (first one) but I refuse to open a Facebook account. I guess I too will lose some functionality.
    I’ll never buy the Quest 2 for that reason.


    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Testing PS VR on msfs2020
    By ofernandes99 in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 12-31-2020, 01:17 PM
  2. Get a somewhat useful VR mode using PiMax 8K VR headset with XP1150 Vulkan.
    By flytv1 in forum X-Plane
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 04-04-2020, 06:10 PM
  3. GFX prob
    By alistair2002 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 10-06-2002, 03:38 PM
  4. gfx card
    By primitive in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 09-21-2002, 06:42 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules