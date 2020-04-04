Thread: VR GFX for MSFS2020

Hi Ted,
I sold my Rift CV1 last year & bought the Reverb G2, so I can’t really comment on the Rift-S.
Going by reviews on YouTube the G2 is the best you can buy (for the money) but it is expensive. It is good though!
As far as graphics cards go. You may have to wait a while. They are in short supply at the moment & the prices are ridiculous. I’m guessing your current one is actually a GTX 1070 Ti ?
Also what are the other specs of your machine... CPU..RAM..etc?
What you could do in the mean time, is sign up for the Xbox game pass for one month. It is just £1 for the first month so you can see how well MSFS will run on your current system (remembering to cancel the game pass before the month is up)
You’ll only get the basic edition but it’s a good way to check it out.
As for the FSX market.. I doubt you will get much. I too have a few VFR discs for the uk & have thought about doing the same, but I don’t think it’ll be worth it. The default scenery in the new sim is so much better than the scenery we used to pay £100s for.
Regards
Steve
Last edited by g7rta; Today at 07:21 AM.
