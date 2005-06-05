If you've seen any of my posts it's pretty obvious I'm a big fan of MSFS, but one thing that drives me crazy is the inaccurate live weather. I do have REX which tends to be a bit better, but for whatever reason today the weather wasn't injecting properly so I was stuck with MSFS weather. The conditions in Denver in real world was snow and very low visibility, but you'll see the weather engine didn't exactly agree. Our arrival worked out to our benefit though as the weather there was supposed to be VFR, but we wound up battling some fun storms, so it all evened out in the end. Frontier Flight 680 from Denver to Orlando, let's go!
Our passengers looking through the iced up window at the icy aircraft. The weather would be drastically different by the time we loaded up and got to the runway
Weather starting to improve as we taxi out to 35L
This is how MSFS interpreted 3/4 mile visibility in snow, frustrating
Lots of cloud cover today so not much to see from FL350
Fast forward three hours and Blanco the Polar Bear is in his element as we descend through icing conditions into Orlando
Emerging from that top layer and getting a look at some of the storm clouds that may impact our arrival down the line
Making the final turn on the PIGLT 6 arrival and realizing we're probably on a collision course with that storm ahead
The passengers are starting to get a glimpse of what awaits us before we touchdown in the most magical place on earth
We battled some bumps and downpours, but we're now established on the ILS for 36R and it looks like that last downpour will be just off to our left
We emerged from the rough weather about two miles from the runway. Now we just have to deal with this tailwind! (real world winds were 340/7) Did I mention MSFS live weather isn't accurate?
After nearly 3.5 hours we've arrived at the gate. I have a feeling the passengers aren't disappointed this flight is over!
That's all for now. thanks for viewing!
Bookmarks