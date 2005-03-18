Where I flew today and a question or two
First, I took the Cessna 172 from Kona International Airport (KPHOG) on the Big Island to Kahului Airport (KOGG) on Maui. It was a very placid trip. I flew at 3,000 feet on autopilot most of the way. We've flown into Maui commercially close to a half dozen times, either enroute to Kona or to vacation on the "Butterfly Island" itself, so I'm familiar with the approach to Kahului. Thus, I DID NOT follow the GPS route, which would have required me to climb to more than 10,000 feet to clear Mt. Haleakala and then shed altitude very quickly to land at Kahului. Instead, I set the Garmin to NAV--for the Kahului locator/glideslope frequency I'd set before taking off--and as I drew closer to Maui, banked left (I forget the heading) to go around Haleakala, aiming for a point between Maui and the smaller, nearby island of Kahoolawe. Passing Kahoolawe on my left, I banked right to line up with the runway at Kahului, at which point I was below the glideslope. I increased throttle to gain altitude, but then decided to level off until I intersected the glideslope, focusing on the localizer meanwhile. Landed successfully and cleanly at Maui, parked the plane, and killed the engine, feeling lots of Aloha.
Except it wasn't quite that simple. I use TrackIR. I often use the mouse to zoom in on the instrument panel, rather than leaning in over my Logitech yoke to get a closer look at a particular instrument. But something weird happened when I zoomed with the mouse while on my long final approach to Kahului. I suddenly found myself looking at the floor of the plane instead of at the panel. I craned my neck and sat up in my chair to shift my POV, winding up with a very elongated view of the cockpit, including the 172's nose. I'd already invested 45 minutes or so in the flight and didn't want to bail, so I kept my eye on the localizer/glideslope indicator (plus airspeed, plus VS, plus the tachometer) and got down okay. So my first question, for anyone who uses TrackIR, what would cause something like this?
For my second excursion of the day, I flew from Watsonville to San Jose (a local flight for me) in live weather. (Starting a new flight reset TrackIR to normal perspective.) There were plenty of clouds when I took off. Again, I did not follow the GPS, which dictated a beeline over the highest peak in our area. Instead, I headed a bit southeast as I gained altitude and then leveled off at around 3,000 feet, steering around nearby Mt. Madonna to the Santa Clara Valley before I turned north to fly up the valley to San Jose. The sky was thick with clouds (and other simmers), and I was in the clouds for most of the way up the valley. I'd tuned in the KSJC localizer/glideslope frequency and switched the 172's Garmin to NAV before takeoff. And once into the soup I flew on instruments, keeping my focus on the horizon indicator, yada, yada, yada. I didn't acquire visibility of the runway (30L) until I was a few miles out, and cleared to land. At that point, I was lined up with the runway nicely, but somewhat low. I'd previously set the flaps to slow the plane, so I throttled up, trimmed down, throttled down, reduced flaps, etc. (I forget the sequence now; I was flying with my gut at that point.) Anyhow, I was still on the low side the glidescope, but I knew I could make the runway, when ATC told me to go around. There was nobody else on the runway at the time. I assumed the tower figured I was gonna crack up short of the runway. But I knew I could make it, and did; and also made the first off-ramp. But as I was about to touch down, the tower demanded that I respond. Well, honestly, I have no idea how to respond to the AI ATC, and haven't been able to find any guidance on that issue. So my second question is: how do you communicate with the tower/ATC in a situation like that? And will MSFS fine me for not going around as ordered?
This flight was also marred at the very end when the sim froze just as I was maneuvering to park the Cessna on the GA side of KSJC. I couldn't close the sim properly and had to restart my PC to get back into it. I checked my flight log to see if I had nevertheless been credited for my flight time, which I had, but the endpoint wasn't KSJC, it was "E16," whatever/wherever that was. This was the second time the sim had froze on me; the first was in the middle of an approach to Monterey.
For my last outing, I decided to check out the Beech King Air. I was curious about the instrument display. Of course, once in it, I had to try flying it. The thing is a real beast. I took off, flew out over Monterey Bay and played around with the prop pitch (the otherwise never-touched, blue-handle lever on my Logitech throttle quadrant) and the throttle to see what would happen. Something definitely happened, but I'm not sure what it was. I need a lesson on how you use throttle and prop pitch together. Anyway, real-life time growing short, I turned the beast inland toward Watsonville muni, circled around (very broadly), and managed to muscle it down to earth again, landing very, very long, ending up in the mowed grass beyond the end of R20, and resolved to go back to flying the 172 some more.
HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
