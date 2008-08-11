Thread: Any aftermarket Ercoupes in the works?

Just wondering - a nice 415-C would a sweet dream craft, also Sport Pilot LSA ready.
I’ve just had to google Ercoupe as I hadn’t heard of them. They look good & I wouldn’t mind trying one myself. Maybe someone will create one?
