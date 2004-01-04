Hi there!

I bought Carenado Seneca V FSX last week and when I put my email and serial ID to the installer it says serial ID is not valid. I shut down my firewalls and proxy settings. Still same problem. Carenado helpdesk said that I have to use uninstaller which is located inside the simulator’s main root folder.

I don't get it what is the uninstaller. Is there another uninstaller or whats that mean? I mean that when some add-ons have own uninstaller but I got after installing.

Cheers,