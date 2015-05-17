Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Can't Stop the Plane Once It is Down

    Can't Stop the Plane Once It is Down

    Now I have a new problem. Thanks to y'all, I am able to hit the localizer, the glide slope and land the plane. The new problem? I can't stop the sucker once it is down. I do everything I used to do (which worked at the time) but none of it seems to work now. The plane just keeps going, hurtles off the end of the runway, killing dozens of innocent people. This has to stop!

    (I am flying the default, Boeing 737)

    Here is what I do to try to make it stop: I set the AUTOBRAKE to max. I ARM the SPOILERS. Once the plane is on the runway, I hit the REVERSE THRUSTERS. None of these things seem to have any effect. As far as I can tell, the autobrake never engages. I can see that the spoilers never engage, even though they are armed. Aren't they supposed to come up once the plane touches down, assuming they are armed? And the reverse thrusters never come on. I am left to hit F-1 and F-2 and pump on the parking brake, none of which have any effect either.

    Little help here, please?
    Default

    Never mind. Turning off Autothrottle does wonders. I hadn't been doing that.
    Default

    Okay, Mike, sounds like several thing?

    What altitude are you using to capture the glidescope? Might want to start using charts like Skyvector.com
    On a localizer only/ILS approach to landing, I use the following:

    Airbus - AT off 600' AGL
    - AP and APPR off 500' AGL

    Boeing - AP and APPR off 600' AGL
    - AT off at 500' AGL

    As you can see Airbus is just opposite of the Boeing line

    What approach speeds are you using?

    One thing I also do once I know I have plenty of glide to get me to the runway, I hit "f2" twice. It works for me, but others will think
    I have lost my mind!

    Okay, I use the Boeing callout for all my jetliners! At the announcement of 50', I hit F1 once to kill any residual power in the engines.

    The rest is a manual effort by the pilot to get the plane down and parked!

    Start using a checklist! http://freechecklists.net/simchecklists.asp

    As far as the reversers and the spoilers go, there are entries for those in the aircraft.cfg. Make sure they are indicated with a "1"
    You say you are using the default B737. That aircraft has very little wrong with it. So if it isn't doing what you ask it to do, the fault then becomes you!

    Try the above and see if something there helps. Sounds like your are carrying power and airspeed all the way to touchdown and then fighting it to stop!

    Many pieces to the puzzle of a successful ILS landing. You just got to take "one bite at a time" to see what you doing/not doing! And it will come together for you!

    Good luck - Rick
