I’m referring here to 4 aircraft as an example. In each case the first line refers to the Aircraft Ttools entry whilst the second line refers to the aircraft title.
Ttools Aircraft File AC#8771,485,"Boeing 747-267B Iberia TF-ABP"
Aircraft Config Title Boeing 747-267B Iberia TF-ABP
Ttools Aircraft File AC#8772,485,"FlightFX 727-200 Iberia EC-CID"
Aircraft Config Title FlightFX 727-200 Iberia EC-CID
Ttools Aircraft File AC#8773,485,"Boeing 727-200 Iberia STG3 EFLP EC-CBL"
Aircraft Config Title Boeing 727-200 Iberia STG3 EFLP EC-CBL
Ttools Aircraft File AC#8774,485,"Vistaliners Boeing 727-200 Iberia EC-DCC"
Aircraft Config Title Vistaliners Boeing 727-200 Iberia EC-DCC
I’ve only included these 4 here to demonstrate what is happening.
Having created the 3 TTools files, Aircraft, Airports and Flightplans, I ask AIFP3 to open the flight plans file and I get this error message:
“AC#**** Invalid in a TTools format aircraft file”
First off, what on earth does this mean? I’ve searched and searched but can’t find any reference to this error. Nor can I make any sense of it.
Secondly, I can’t see any problems. The Ttools aircraft entry matches the aircraft title exactly in every case. In all of the 4 examples above I’ve copied and pasted, so there are no typos.
Now here’s where it starts to get interesting:
In the error message shown above, the actual error message reads AC#8774. And it’s just the one.
So I block that aircraft and the associated flight plans with that aircraft number, then start AIFP3 again. I get the same error message but this time for AC#8773.
I block AC#8773 and then I get AC#8772,
And so on.
Can anyone please explain this for me? I’ve created loads of other flight plans and I don’t get this.
Please help me to conserve my sanity.
Allan
